'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Plug Power, Coinbase, Pool Corp.

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Plug Power and Coinbase, but says Inovio Pharmaceuticals hasn't delivered yet.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Wednesday evening:

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report: "If you believe in hydrogen power, then Plug is the winner. I don't like those accounting issues, though. Any accounting irregularity equals sell."



CoinBase (COIN) - Get Report: "I think the stock can head higher. "



Leslie's LESL: "I'll see Leslie and raise you with Pool Corp (POOL) - Get Report which is the better company."



Ocugen (OCGN) - Get Report: "This is a heavily shorted meme stock. I don't know what's going on there."



Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) - Get Report: "That's a speculative stock that hasn't delivered."

Kellogg (K) - Get Report: "I think you should not own Kellogg. Mondelez International (MDLZ) - Get Report is a better play."

Read the full story from Wednesday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Ford, AMD. Cramer interviewed Jim Farley, CEO of Ford ( (F) - Get Report); Jim Loree, CEO of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report; David Gibbs, CEO of Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Report; and Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.