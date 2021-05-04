'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Penn National, Alcoa, Sherwin-Williams

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Penn National, Alcoa and Sherwin-Williams, but wants more transparency from Palantir.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Monday evening:

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report: "I like Penn National very much. I love the tie-up with Barstool Sports."

Alcoa (AA) - Get Report: "That was a brilliant quarter. I'm a buyer."

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) - Get Report: "This was a great quarter for them. "

Novocure (NVCR) - Get Report: "This has still not been largely recognized by the medical community. When it is, it's going higher."

Social Capital Hedosophia (IPOB) - Get Report: "Wait until the acquisition is complete and this one becomes Sofi."

Hydrofarm HYFM: "I like GrowGeneration GRWG in this space."

Aemetis (AMTX) - Get Report: "These stocks all work. This is in a sweet spot right now."

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report: "I want more transparency. This company is too opaque."

