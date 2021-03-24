'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Peloton, G1 Therapeutics

Jim Cramer's bullish on Tellurian, but says Peloton has already had a big run.

Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

Peloton (PTON) - Get Report: "They have done acquisitions in an attempt to diversify, but they've had a big run. I'm moving on."



Tellurian (TELL) - Get Report: "I'm a big fan. This is a terrific speculative stock."



Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report: "I think this is a great software company, but it's also a black box and we don't know what they're doing. "



G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) - Get Report: "This is a very speculative stock. As long as you understand that, you're OK."

Foley Trasimene Acquisition BFT: "There are so many of these things you can't keep track of them. It's too hard for investors."

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.