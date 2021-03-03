'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Oracle, Zillow, Pfizer and more

Jim Cramer's bullish on Cognyte Software and Palo Alto Networks, but he says biopharmaceutical companies are under pressure.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

Cognyte Software (CGNT) : "This is cybersecurity. My favorite is Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report."

BorgWarner (BWA) - Get Report: "Bingo. Autos are red hot. I'll throw in Magna International (MGA) - Get Report as well."

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report: "Oracle is inexpensive with a good balance sheet."

Zillow Group (ZG) - Get Report: "Zillow has been on fire lately. This was one of the best conference calls. It's a buy."

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report: "I like Pfizer. It yields 4.5% and it's OK. "

Incyte (INCY) - Get Report: "This one hasn't worked out. There are issues and this whole group is under pressure."



Hydrofarm HYFM: "I believe Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report is the cannabis stock you want to be in."



Read the full Mad Money Recap from Tuesday's show, All About Optimism: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 3/2/21), as Cramer goes straight to the CEO of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report for the latest on accelerating the production of COVID vaccines -- and what it means to the markets.

Cramer also interviewed Todd Hynes, founder and president of XL Fleet (XL) - Get Report; David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth; and Ralph Izzo, chairman and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) - Get Report.

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks finished lower and the S&P 500 failed to extend a rally following its best trading session since June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 144 points, or 0.46%, to 31,391, the S&P 500 fell 0.81% and the Nasdaq slipped 1.69%.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.