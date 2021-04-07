'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Ocugen, American Tower

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

Ocugen (OCGN) - Get Report: "This is a good speculative stock."

American Tower (AMT) - Get Report: "You should be buying Crown Castle (CCI) - Get Report. That's the better one."

MP Materials MP: "This is vital to our new economy and I'm a buyer. "

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Sail On: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap. Cramer interviewed John Waldron, president and CEO of Honeywell International's (HON) - Get Report Safety and Productivity Solutions division, along with musician and tech entrepreneur, will.i.am, to discuss the collaboration that led to Xupermask, a new face covering that features both ventilation and filtration with dual replaceable H12 HEPA filters.

He also spoke with Bill McDermott, CEO of ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report, and Ryan Smith, founder and executive chairman of Qualtrics, to discuss their recently-announced partnership.

Stocks finished lower on Tuesday, a day after equities rallied to all-time highs on optimism about an economic rebound in the U.S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 97 points, or 0.29%, to 33,430. The S&P 500, which reached an intraday record earlier in the session, edged down 0.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked down 0.05%.

The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at records on Monday after U.S. employers added the most workers to payrolls in seven months and other data offered evidence that the economy was improving.

