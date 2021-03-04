'Mad Money' Lightning Round: McDonald's, Facebook, Groupon

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Wednesday evening:

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report: "They've been inconsistent as of late. I'd wait for it to yield 3% and then buy, buy, buy. "

Facebook (FB) - Get Report: "This is incredibly cheap. It's inexpensive given its growth rate."

Groupon (GRPN) - Get Report: "This is a reopening stock and it's one that works."



Read the full Mad Money Recap from Wednesday's show, Reopening Rotation: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 3/3/21). Cramer said one of the biggest themes in this market is that anything that was liked last year is hated this year.

Cramer interviewed Bob Kramer, president and CEO of Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) - Get Report; Todd Penegor, president and CEO of Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report; and Nick Akins, chairman, president and CEO of his favorite utility, American Electric Power (AEP) - Get Report.

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks finished lower after Treasury yields spiked and a report showed the U.S. private sector added jobs in February at a weaker-than-expected pace.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 121 points, or 0.39%, to 31,270, the S&P 500 fell 1.31% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended down 2.7%.

At one point in Wednesday trading, the Dow industrials were higher by more than 170 points, or 0.5%.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB.