TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Mad Money Lightning Round: Chevron, Nokia, Pioneer Natural Resources

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Nokia, and Chevron, but he's taking a pass on Boston Omaha and WD-40.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Friday evening:

Nokia  (NOK) - Get Report: "They had a good quarter. So did LM Ericsson  (ERIC) - Get Report."

Marathon Oil  (MRO) - Get Report: "I like Chevron  (CVX) - Get Report and Pioneer Natural Resources  (PXD) - Get Report."

Opko Health  (OPK) - Get Report: "This is problematic. I say pass."

Boston Omaha  (BOMN) - Get Report: "This is a conglomerate of a bunch of things. I say hard pass."

WD-40  (WDFC) - Get Report: "That last quarter was horrible. They're in the penalty box."

UP Fintech Holding  (TIGR) - Get Report: "That's Chinese fintech. No way."

MP Materials MP: "This is a SPAC and short term it's going to be bad. Longer term, it'll work out."

Read the full story from Friday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Lordstown Motors, Intuit, Costco. Cramer interviewed Kevin Hourican, president and CEO of food distributor Sysco  (SYY) - Get Report; and Mark McClain, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company SailPoint Technologies  (SAIL) - Get Report.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

Virgin Galactic VSS Imagine Lead
INVESTING

10 Best Stocks This Past Week: Virgin Galactic, Upstart, Ford and More

cramer-today-th-0120
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Lordstown Motors, Intuit, Costco

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Gainers for Friday: Palo Alto Networks, Nvidia, Boeing

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Dow Ends Higher, Nasdaq Falls and Bitcoin Resumes Its Slide

Barrick Gold (ABX) Stock Down on Lower Gold Prices
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Talks Gold Outlook with Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow

Tesla Stops Accepting Bitcoin For Electric Cars In A U-turn That Sends Cryptocurrency Prices Plunging
INVESTING

Tesla CEO Reportedly Says He's Open to Building Plant in Russia

Tim Cook Apple Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Apple's Cook Testifies in Fortnite Case

Here Are the Last-Minute Tax Tips That Could Salvage Your 2014 Return
Sponsored Story

Filing Taxes After a Divorce: Is Alimony Taxable?