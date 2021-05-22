Mad Money Lightning Round: Chevron, Nokia, Pioneer Natural Resources

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Nokia, and Chevron, but he's taking a pass on Boston Omaha and WD-40.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Friday evening:

Nokia (NOK) - Get Report: "They had a good quarter. So did LM Ericsson (ERIC) - Get Report."



Marathon Oil (MRO) - Get Report: "I like Chevron (CVX) - Get Report and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report."

Opko Health (OPK) - Get Report: "This is problematic. I say pass."



Boston Omaha (BOMN) - Get Report: "This is a conglomerate of a bunch of things. I say hard pass."



WD-40 (WDFC) - Get Report: "That last quarter was horrible. They're in the penalty box."



UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) - Get Report: "That's Chinese fintech. No way."



MP Materials MP: "This is a SPAC and short term it's going to be bad. Longer term, it'll work out."

Read the full story from Friday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Lordstown Motors, Intuit, Costco. Cramer interviewed Kevin Hourican, president and CEO of food distributor Sysco (SYY) - Get Report; and Mark McClain, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.