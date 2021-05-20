Mad Money Lightning Round: Marvell Technology, MicroVision, Oracle

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Marvell Technology, but says MicroVision is a battleground stock.

Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Wednesday evening:

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) - Get Report: "This has high-performance and 5G chips. This is a good place to be."

MicroVision (MVIS) - Get Report: "This is a battleground stock. I say take profits. You are a winner with that one."

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report: "I cannot believe that everyone thinks that one is a value. I'm not going to fight the tide."



Cerence (CRNC) - Get Report: "This is another software development company and I'm not going with them."



Lithium Americas (LAC) - Get Report: "In the end, I don't want minerals. I want innovation."



Blink Charging (BLNK) - Get Report: "I know everyone wants EV, but let this area cool down."



GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report: "I don't think that yield is safe. I want them to do well, but I'm not a big fan."

CoStar Group (CSGP) - Get Report: "Everyone loves this stock. I think it was too hot."

Read the full story from Wednesday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Gamestop, Advanced Micro Devices. Cramer interviewed Patrick Dovigi, founder, president and CEO of GFL Environmental (GFL) - Get Report; Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of game maker Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report; and Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in MRVL.