Mad Money Lightning Round: Marvell Technology, MicroVision, Oracle

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Marvell Technology, but says MicroVision is a battleground stock.
Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Wednesday evening:

Marvell Technology Group  (MRVL) - Get Report: "This has high-performance and 5G chips. This is a good place to be."

MicroVision  (MVIS) - Get Report: "This is a battleground stock. I say take profits. You are a winner with that one."

Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Report: "I cannot believe that everyone thinks that one is a value. I'm not going to fight the tide."

Cerence  (CRNC) - Get Report: "This is another software development company and I'm not going with them."

Lithium Americas  (LAC) - Get Report: "In the end, I don't want minerals. I want innovation."

Blink Charging  (BLNK) - Get Report: "I know everyone wants EV, but let this area cool down."

GlaxoSmithKline  (GSK) - Get Report: "I don't think that yield is safe. I want them to do well, but I'm not a big fan."

CoStar Group  (CSGP) - Get Report: "Everyone loves this stock. I think it was too hot."

Read the full story from Wednesday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Gamestop, Advanced Micro Devices. Cramer interviewed Patrick Dovigi, founder, president and CEO of GFL Environmental  (GFL) - Get Report; Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of game maker Take-Two Interactive  (TTWO) - Get Report; and Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems  (CSCO) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in MRVL.

