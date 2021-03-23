'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Marvell Tech, Lithia, more

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Marvell Technology and Lithia Motors, but he's cooled on the solar space.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Monday evening:

Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report: "This is still the ultimate 5G wireless play and I'm a buyer."

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) - Get Report: "A company like this isn't bought on earnings, it's bought on speculation. As long as you're OK with that, I'll bless it."

Lithia Motors (LAD) - Get Report: "I think this is a very, very good stock. "

Nokia (NOK) - Get Report: "They do everything they can to save that one, but no."



Canadian Solar (CSIQ) - Get Report: "I've cooled on the solar space."



Bionano Genomics (BNGO) - Get Report: "Buy this one for speculation and only for speculation."

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Countertrend Rally: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap. Cramer interviewed Vlad Coric, CEO of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) - Get Report; and Avinash Rugoobur, president of Arrival, the electric vehicle maker that will be merging with a SPAC, CIIG Merger (CIIC) later this week.

