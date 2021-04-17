'Mad Money' Lightning Round: WWE, Lithia Motors

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Lithia Motors and World Wrestling Entertainment, but says wait for United Natural Foods to cool off.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Friday evening:

Lithia Motors (LAD) - Get Report: "This is a smoking good stock. I'd buy it right here."

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) - Get Report: "This is a very well-run company. I think you're in good hands."

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) - Get Report: "I'm a big believer in this one."

Fiverr International (FVRR) - Get Report: "I'm a giant believer in the company but the stock is pretty expensive. I'll bless it, along with Wix.com (WIX) - Get Report."

Upstart (UPST) - Get Report: "This is hugely shorted. People try to knock it down all the time. I think it's a good situation."

United Natural Foods (UNFI) - Get Report: "This stock is on a monster move. I'd wait for it to cool off."

Read the full story from Monday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Coca-Cola, United Airlines. Cramer interviewed Dan Preston, CEO of Metromile MILE and Jagdeep Singh, chairman and CEO of QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.