'Mad Money' Lightning Round: WWE, Lithia Motors

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Lithia Motors and World Wrestling Entertainment, but says wait for United Natural Foods to cool off.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Friday evening:

Lithia Motors  (LAD) - Get Report: "This is a smoking good stock. I'd buy it right here."

World Wrestling Entertainment  (WWE) - Get Report: "This is a very well-run company. I think you're in good hands."

Innovative Industrial Properties  (IIPR) - Get Report: "I'm a big believer in this one."

Fiverr International  (FVRR) - Get Report: "I'm a giant believer in the company but the stock is pretty expensive. I'll bless it, along with Wix.com  (WIX) - Get Report."

Upstart  (UPST) - Get Report: "This is hugely shorted. People try to knock it down all the time. I think it's a good situation."

United Natural Foods  (UNFI) - Get Report: "This stock is on a monster move. I'd wait for it to cool off."

Read the full story from Monday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Coca-Cola, United Airlines. Cramer interviewed Dan Preston, CEO of Metromile MILE and Jagdeep Singh, chairman and CEO of QuantumScape  (QS) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

