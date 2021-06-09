Mad Money Lightning Round: Gap, Allegiant Air, Pitney Bowes

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Allegiant Air and Gap, but is concerned about Kimberly-Clark's recent quarterly results.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

Allegiant Air (ALGT) - Get Report: "I like it. I like pure-play travel stocks. "

Gap Inc. (GPS) - Get Report: "Gap is reinventing itself and the stock is going higher"

Pitney Bowes (PBI) - Get Report: "They are engineering a turnaround but I don't know if it's for real yet."

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) - Get Report: "I'm concerned. That was not a good quarter. That was a bad quarter."



Read the full story from Tuesday’s show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Activision Blizzard, Wendy's. Cramer interviewed Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report; and Bob Martin, president and CEO of Thor Industries (THO) - Get Report.

Stocks ended mostly higher Tuesday, with the S&P 500 near a record close, as traders looked for clues on how rising price pressures might affect the Federal Reserve's support for a U.S. economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 30 points, or 0.09%, to 34,599, while the S&P 500 gained 0.02% and the Nasdaq rose 0.31%.

