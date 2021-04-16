TheStreet
'Mad Money' Lightning Round: JetBlue, American Electric Power

Jim Cramer’s bullish on JetBlue and American Electric Power, but takes a pass on Jumia Technologies.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Thursday evening:

JetBlue Airways  (JBLU) - Get Report: "This is a big moment for Jet Blue. I want you to own it and buy more if it goes lower."

Vistra Energy  (VST) - Get Report: "Go with American Electric Power  (AEP) - Get Report."

Big Lots  (BIG) - Get Report: "It's not as bad as it used to be and that makes it a buy."

Jumia Technologies  (JMIA) - Get Report: "I'm not a fan. It's time to cut your losses."

MP Materials MP: "This one is trading bad. I'm going to recommend QuantumScape  (QS) - Get Report."

Neogenomics  (NEO) - Get Report: "I like it and I'd be a buyer."

Old Republic International  (ORI) - Get Report: "This is a great company. I can't believe someone finally asked me about it."

Read the full story from Monday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: UnitedHealth Group, Twilio. Cramer interviewed Dr. Mina, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, about the state of rapid COVID testing in the U.S. He also spoke with Jay Schottenstein, chairman and CEO of teen-apparel chain American Eagle Outfitters  (AEO) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

