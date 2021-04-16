'Mad Money' Lightning Round: JetBlue, American Electric Power

Jim Cramer’s bullish on JetBlue and American Electric Power, but takes a pass on Jumia Technologies.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Thursday evening:

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get Report: "This is a big moment for Jet Blue. I want you to own it and buy more if it goes lower."



Vistra Energy (VST) - Get Report: "Go with American Electric Power (AEP) - Get Report."

Big Lots (BIG) - Get Report: "It's not as bad as it used to be and that makes it a buy."



Jumia Technologies (JMIA) - Get Report: "I'm not a fan. It's time to cut your losses."



MP Materials MP: "This one is trading bad. I'm going to recommend QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report."

Neogenomics (NEO) - Get Report: "I like it and I'd be a buyer."

Old Republic International (ORI) - Get Report: "This is a great company. I can't believe someone finally asked me about it."

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.