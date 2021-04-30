'Mad Money' Lightning Round: GE, Honeywell, Tesla

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Thursday evening:

General Electric (GE) - Get Report: "The world is starting to fly again. That's good for GE and Honeywell International (HON) - Get Report."



j2 Global Communications (JCOM) - Get Report: "This is one of the greatest businesses. This is what I want."

Northern Genesis Acquisition (NGA) : "You need to pick the best EV. I like Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report."

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get Report: "No, you want Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report. That's the best operator."



Genworth Financial (GNW) - Get Report: "That's a risky stock. I don't want to go there."



Viatris VTRS: "No, if you want pets, you want Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) - Get Report."



Avient AVNT: "I haven't looked at this company a lot, but I like Dow Chemical (DOW) - Get Report."

Read the full story from Thursday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: PepsiCo, Apple, Ford. Cramer interviewed Jim Umpleby, chairman and CEO of Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report; Rich Allison, CEO of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report; and Joe Hogan, president and CEO of Align Technology (ALGN) - Get Report

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.