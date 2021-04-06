'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Fastly, Taiwan Semiconductor

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Fastly and Taiwan Semi, but wants to see Nio come down.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Monday evening:

Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report: "This is a high multiple stock but I wouldn't sell it here."

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Report: "You're in good shape there. I would buy it at these levels."

Retractable Technologies (RVP) - Get Report: "This kind of stock is not going to be working here and I would not be a buyer."

Canoo (GOEV) - Get Report: "Another EV play. This group has become very tough and there are easier ways to make money"

Nio (NIO) - Get Report: "This one needs to come down. These stocks are too expensive."

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report: "I love hydrogen power but we need them to come on and tell us what's going on."

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Booster Shot: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap. Cramer interviewed Rick McVey, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess (MKTX) - Get Report; Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report; and Ken Taylor, founder and CEO of the privately held Director Search, a company looking to shake up how companies find new board members.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.