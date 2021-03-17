'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Duke Energy, MP Materials

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

MP Materials MP: "This stock has had a big move up, but I still like it."

Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Report: "This yields 4% and I'd be a buyer."

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report: "This one has come back, but now it's time to go."

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Tueday's show, New Highs: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap. Cramer interviewed Jim Fitterling, chairman and CEO of Dow (DOW) - Get Report; and Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors, which will soon be merging with Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) - Get Report to enter the public market.

Read: SPAC Tracker: Short Sellers Take Aim, Churchill Capital IV Rises

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks finished mixed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell from records and investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve for the central bank's projections on the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 127 points, or 0.39%, to 32,825. The blue-chip index closed higher Monday for a seventh straight session.

