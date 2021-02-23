'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Dollar General, Ambarella

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Monday evening:



Ambarella (AMBA) - Get Report: "This has made a great comeback. I think you're OK in it."



Dollar General (DG) - Get Report: "I think it's a buy at these levels. Stimulus checks are coming and that's a fabulous opportunity."



Quidel (QDEL) - Get Report: "I'm going to say no. This was not a good quarter for them."



XPO Logistics (XPO) - Get Report: "You want to buy this one. The last quarter was terrific."



Boise Cascade (BCC) - Get Report: "I think this one is terrific. I like Trex (TREX) - Get Report and Azek Company (AZEK) and this one as well."



On Wall Street Monday, stocks finished mixed as a selloff in bonds indicated investors expected stronger economic growth, but also a pickup in inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 27 points, or 0.09%, to 31,521, while the S&P 500 declined 0.77%.

The Nasdaq ended down 2.46%. Technology shares were the leading laggards as the high-growth stocks can be more vulnerable to inflation pressures.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report ended down 3%, while Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report declined 2.1%.

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Boom Town: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 2/22/21). Cramer interviewed Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report, the cybersecurity firm that just posted another strong quarter.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.



To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN.