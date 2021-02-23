TheStreet
JIM CRAMER
ACTION ALERTS PLUSSTREETLIGHTNINGCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Dollar General, Ambarella

Jim Cramer's bullish on Ambarella, Dollar General and XPO Logistics.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Monday evening:

Ambarella  (AMBA) - Get Report: "This has made a great comeback. I think you're OK in it."

Dollar General  (DG) - Get Report: "I think it's a buy at these levels. Stimulus checks are coming and that's a fabulous opportunity."

Quidel  (QDEL) - Get Report: "I'm going to say no. This was not a good quarter for them."

XPO Logistics  (XPO) - Get Report: "You want to buy this one. The last quarter was terrific."

Boise Cascade  (BCC) - Get Report: "I think this one is terrific. I like Trex  (TREX) - Get Report and Azek Company  (AZEK)  and this one as well."

On Wall Street Monday, stocks finished mixed as a selloff in bonds indicated investors expected stronger economic growth, but also a pickup in inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 27 points, or 0.09%, to 31,521, while the S&P 500 declined 0.77%.

The Nasdaq ended down 2.46%. Technology shares were the leading laggards as the high-growth stocks can be more vulnerable to inflation pressures.

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report ended down 3%, while Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report declined 2.1%.

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Boom Town: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 2/22/21). Cramer interviewed Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks  (PANW) - Get Report, the cybersecurity firm that just posted another strong quarter.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN.

cramer-today-th-0120
JIM CRAMER

Boom Town: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 2/22/21)

Xos Lead
INVESTING

Xos Will Go Public Via NextGen SPAC Merger

The RealReal Lead
INVESTING

RealReal Results Lag Analyst Estimates

Jim Cramer: Occidental Petroleum Is My Favorite Stock
INVESTING

Occidental Lower After Results Lag Expectations

The government has already secured millions of doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

U.S. Tops 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths

AMC Entertainment Lead
INVESTING

AMC, Cinemark Jump as NYC Says Cinemas Can Reopen in March

Palo Alto Networks Lead
INVESTING

Palo Alto Falls Despite Earnings Beat, Upgraded Outlook

Diamondback Energy: The Other FANG Stock Is Working on a Comeback
EARNINGS

Diamondback Loses 4-5 Days of Production to Texas Storms