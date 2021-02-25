TheStreet
'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Costco, Lululemon, Enphase

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Costco, Lululemon Athletica and Enphase Energy, but he's bearish on SunPower.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Wednesday evening:

Enphase Energy  (ENPH) - Get Report: "I really like that company. SunPower  (SPWR) - Get Report is the one we don't want."

Lululemon Athletica  (LULU) - Get Report: "I think it's done going down. People say it's over but that's when I want to buy. I believe in Costco  (COST) - Get Report as well."

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report: "You just need to buy this stock."

Abbott Laboratories  (ABT) - Get Report: "I think we're wrong to worry. This one can still go higher."

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks were broadly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank will continue its support of the U.S. economy.

The Dow finished up 424 points, or 1.35%, to 31,961, and also set an intraday record. The S&P 500 finished up 1.14% and the Nasdaq rose 0.99%.

Bond yields surged after Powell's pledge of continued economic support.

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Back to Basics: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 2/24/21).

Cramer interviewed Hayden Brown, president and CEO of Upwork  (UPWK) - Get Report, an online marketplace of independent workers. He also checked in with one of his favorite SPACS, MP Materials, talking with chairman and CEO, James Litinsky.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in COST, ABT.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in COST, ABT.

