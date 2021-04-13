'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Cisco, AT&T, FuelCell Energy

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Cisco, but says FuelCell Energy's too speculative.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Monday evening:

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report: "I think they're going higher."

AT&T (T) - Get Report: "Sell, sell, sell."

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse (RUTH) - Get Report: "I'd be a buyer. That's one of the survivors."

Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) - Get Report: "No, that is too much of a commodity."

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) - Get Report: "No, that one is too speculative."

Stocks on Monday finished lower as investors prepared for first-quarter-earnings season following a third straight week of gains for Wall Street and records for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500.

The Dow ended down 55 points, or 0.16%, to 33,745, the S&P 500 fell 0.02% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.36%. The Dow and S&P 500 had closed Friday at records.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.