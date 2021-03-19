'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Chewy, Okta, Plug Power

Jim Cramer says the humanization of pets is here to stay. He's bullish on Chewy, Okta, Plug Power, more.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Thursday evening:

Okta (OKTA) - Get Report: "When great tech stocks are down 20%, you need to buy them. You should own Okta."

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report: "I think this company is doing everything right and the auditors dropped the ball. Green hydrogen fuel is still good and so is Plug Power."

Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report: "Humanization of pets is here to stay. Buy Chewy."



Linde (LIN) - Get Report: "This has been a monster good stock. I'd encourage you to buy Linde."

Read the full report from Thursday's show, Rate Rout?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap. Cramer interviewed Swamy Kotagiri, CEO of Magna International (MGA) - Get Report; Laura Alber, CEO of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report; and Jonathan Webb, founder and CEO of AppHarvest APPH.

Stocks finished lower Thursday as inflation worries sent Treasury yields soaring to their highest levels since January 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 153 points, or 0.46%, to 32,862. The blue-chip index had touched an all-time intraday high during the session.

The S&P 500 declined 1.48% and the Nasdaq slumped 3.02%.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed at records Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it expected to keep interest rates near zero through 2023 and upgraded its outlook for economic growth. The Dow closed above 33,000 for the first time.

