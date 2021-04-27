'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Chevron, MicroVision, U.S. Bancorp

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Chevron and MicroVision, but says Suncor Energy is a tough call.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Monday evening:

Suncor Energy (SU) - Get Report: "I think this one is tough. It worries me. I like Chevron (CVX) - Get Report."

MicroVision (MVIS) - Get Report: "That's another wild trader. I think it's a good one but you need to be careful."

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - Get Report: "It's at a 52-week high with a decent yield. I think it's fine."

ContextLogic (WISH) - Get Report: "I think this one can have a run. 44% of the shares are currently sold short."



Veru (VERU) - Get Report: "This has come down a lot and is a crazy trader, but I'm a believer in the company."



Natera (NTRA) - Get Report: "I'm a believer in diagnostics. I'll back this one."



Flowers Foods (FLO) - Get Report: "I've always had problems with this one. This is a cut-throat business."



Read the full story from Monday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Cleveland-Cliffs, Tractor Supply. Cramer interviewed Lorenzo Goncalves, chairman and CEO of steel maker Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Report; Hal Lawton, president and CEO of Tractor Supply (TSCO) - Get Report; Chris Swift, chairman and CEO of Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) - Get Report.



At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.