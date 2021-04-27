TheStreet
'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Chevron, MicroVision, U.S. Bancorp

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Chevron and MicroVision, but says Suncor Energy is a tough call.
Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Monday evening:

Suncor Energy  (SU) - Get Report: "I think this one is tough. It worries me. I like Chevron  (CVX) - Get Report."

MicroVision  (MVIS) - Get Report: "That's another wild trader. I think it's a good one but you need to be careful."

U.S. Bancorp  (USB) - Get Report: "It's at a 52-week high with a decent yield. I think it's fine."

ContextLogic  (WISH) - Get Report: "I think this one can have a run. 44% of the shares are currently sold short."

Veru  (VERU) - Get Report: "This has come down a lot and is a crazy trader, but I'm a believer in the company."

Natera  (NTRA) - Get Report: "I'm a believer in diagnostics. I'll back this one."

Flowers Foods  (FLO) - Get Report: "I've always had problems with this one. This is a cut-throat business."

Read the full story from Monday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Cleveland-Cliffs, Tractor Supply. Cramer interviewed Lorenzo Goncalves, chairman and CEO of steel maker Cleveland-Cliffs  (CLF) - Get Report; Hal Lawton, president and CEO of Tractor Supply  (TSCO) - Get Report; Chris Swift, chairman and CEO of Hartford Financial Services Group  (HIG) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

