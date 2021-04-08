'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Callaway Golf, Shopify, Chewy

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Callaway Golf, Shopify, Fisker and more.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Wednesday evening:

Callaway Golf (ELY) - Get Report: "This is a stock with staying power. I really like this stock."

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report: "This is a chance to buy this company well off its high. You want to own it."

Fisker (FSR) - Get Report: "I like Fisker. They're about to get a new subsidy from the government. "

Juniper Networks (JNPR) - Get Report: "I think their products are better. I like Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report though."

Kroger (KR) - Get Report: "I think they're doing a great job. I like the stock."

Bill.com (BILL) - Get Report: "People have decided this is too expensive. I think it provides great value."

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) - Get Report: "I think Petco is better than its chart suggests, but Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report has more mojo."

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) : "I really don't want you in that one. I'd go with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report."

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap: Applied Materials, Paychex. Cramer interviewed Gary Dickerson, president and CEO of Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report; Todd McKinnon, chairman and CEO of Okta (OKTA) - Get Report; and Marty Mucci, president and CEO of Paychex (PAYX) - Get Report.

Stocks ended mixed Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it would retain its accommodative policy as the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 gained 0.15% to close at a record 4,079, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 16 points, or 0.05%, to 33,446. The Nasdaq edged down 0.07% to 13,688.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.