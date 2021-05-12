Mad Money Lightning Round: Broadcom, Ally Financial, Chipotle

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Broadcom, Ally Financial and Chipotle, but he's bearish on Canoo Holdings.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Tuesday evening:

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report: "This is a high-multiple stock that has people spooked. I own it for my charitable trust and you should, too."



Ally Financial (ALLY) - Get Report: "I wouldn't sell it. That one is working."

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report: "They raised wages and everyone freaked out. But if anyone can raise prices to cover wages, it's Chipotle."

Canoo Holdings (GOEV) - Get Report: "That's dead money. I'm sorry."

Uranium Energy (UEC) - Get Report: "There's a uranium cycle and now's the time to hop off the train."



Kontoor Brands (KTB) - Get Report: "I love Kontoor. I also love Levi (LEVI) - Get Report and Gap Inc. (GPS) - Get Report."



Discovery Communications (DISCA) - Get Report: "I'm going to say it's just OK. That's not enough for me."



Energy Transfer (ET) - Get Report: "I like yours, but I like Kinder Morgan (KMI) - Get Report and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - Get Report more."

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in Abbott Laboratories.