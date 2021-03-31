'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Boeing, Comerica, Nucor

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Boeing and Comerica, but says Nordic American Tanker has lost its mojo.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Tuesday evening:

Embraer (ERJ) - Get Report: "Very interesting company but I'm going to default to Boeing (BA) - Get Report."

Comerica (CMA) - Get Report: "Boring, but good. I like that."

ArcelorMittal (MT) - Get Report: "No, that's a second-rate company when compared to Nucor (NUE) - Get Report."

Manitowoc (MTW) - Get Report: "I like this company."

Nordic American Tanker (NAT) - Get Report: "This stock is stuck in neutral. Not a lot of mojo there."

Zillow (Z) - Get Report: "They are doing incredibly well. I don't mind their business model."

NCR Corp. (NCR) - Get Report: "It's making a comeback. I think there's a lot of value there."

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.