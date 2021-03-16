Mad Money Lightning Round: Beyond Meat, Teladoc Health, More

Jim Cramer's bullish on Beyond Meat, Teladoc, Exact Sciences and more.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about the stocks that callers offered up during a special "Mad Money Lightning Round," highlighting the 16th anniversary of the show on Monday, and honoring essential workers:

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report: "They are a black box and I can't recommend that you buy those shares."

Fiverr International (FVRR) - Get Report: "I like them. I think they're terrific."

Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Report: "There are others that want to be in that business, but I like this one for the long term."

Exact Sciences (EXAS) - Get Report: "I think they are problem solvers and I have liked Exact Sciences for a long time."

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report: "I think that Beyond Meat is for real. When restaurants reopen, they're going to want Beyond Meat. The others have GMOs and people don't want GMOs."

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) - Get Report: "I think Tanger is good. Let it come in, then buy some."

Read the full Mad Money Recap f rom Monday's show, 16 Years: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap: In a special show for the 16th anniversary of Mad Money, Jim Cramer told his viewers that they should celebrate by spending their stimulus checks wisely. Cramer interviewed Lisa Su, president and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report; and John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings (CELH) - Get Report.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closed at records and Treasury yields remained just below one-year highs as investors assessed inflation risks following the passage of the $1.9 trillion relief package for the U.S. economy.

The Dow finished up 174 points, or 0.53%, to 32,953. The blue-chip index finished higher for the seventh straight session and touched an intraday record.

