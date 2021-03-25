Mad Money Lightning Round: Bank of America, Stamps.com, More

Jim Cramer says Bank of America is what people want, but he can't recommend Stamps.com or JFrog.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Wednesday evening:

Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report: "This is the kind of stock people want. Let it come down a little."

Stamps.com (STMP) - Get Report: "I think you should sell it. There are better stocks out there."

Cemex (CX) - Get Report: "This is always a cheap stock that never seems to recover. I'd buy a little at $6 a share."

JFrog (FROG) - Get Report: "They did not blow away the numbers. I can't go with JFrog or even DataDog (DDOG) - Get Report."

Devon Energy (DVN) - Get Report: "I don't like the oils but their CEO is a smart man."

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.