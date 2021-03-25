TheStreet
Mad Money Lightning Round: Bank of America, Stamps.com, More

Jim Cramer says Bank of America is what people want, but he can't recommend Stamps.com or JFrog.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Wednesday evening:

Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Report: "This is the kind of stock people want. Let it come down a little."

Stamps.com  (STMP) - Get Report: "I think you should sell it. There are better stocks out there."

Cemex  (CX) - Get Report: "This is always a cheap stock that never seems to recover. I'd buy a little at $6 a share."

JFrog  (FROG) - Get Report: "They did not blow away the numbers. I can't go with JFrog or even DataDog  (DDOG) - Get Report."

Devon Energy  (DVN) - Get Report: "I don't like the oils but their CEO is a smart man."

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Reopening Trade: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap. Cramer interviewed Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor  (NUE) - Get Report; and Mat Ishbia, chairman and CEO of UWM Holdings  (UWMC) - Get Report, our nation's second largest mortgage originator.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

