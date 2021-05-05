'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Applied Materials, Service Corp., Generac

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Applied Materials and Generac, but says Standard Motor Products is stalled by the semiconductor shortage.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report: "This is the stock to watch. They are geniuses. I think this stock makes a stand at $118."



Service Corp. (SCI) - Get Report: "That's always been a good stock."

Generac Holdings (GNRC) - Get Report: "I've been behind Generac for a long time. That was a great quarter. "

UFP Industries (UFPI) - Get Report: "This is good. It's up there with Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report."

British American Tobacco (BTI ADR) : "I don't recommend tobacco stocks."

Nano Dimension (NNDM) - Get Report: "3D is the greatest and I love 3D."



II-VI (iiVI) : "That's a pretty good idea. Our viewers are so smart."



Standard Motor Products (SMP) - Get Report: "This stock has been stalled because of the semiconductor shortage."



Baidu.com (BIDU) - Get Report: "I like Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report but I can endorse Baidu as well."

Read the full story from Tuesday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Cleveland-Cliffs, Goodyear, FedEx. Cramer interviewed Rich Kramer, chairman, president and CEO of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) - Get Report; and Anders Gustafsson, CEO of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) - Get Report.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.