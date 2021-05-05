TheStreet home
'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Applied Materials, Service Corp., Generac

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Applied Materials and Generac, but says Standard Motor Products is stalled by the semiconductor shortage.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

Applied Materials  (AMAT) - Get Report: "This is the stock to watch. They are geniuses. I think this stock makes a stand at $118."

Service Corp.  (SCI) - Get Report: "That's always been a good stock."

Generac Holdings  (GNRC) - Get Report: "I've been behind Generac for a long time. That was a great quarter. "

UFP Industries  (UFPI) - Get Report: "This is good. It's up there with Home Depot  (HD) - Get Report and Lowe's  (LOW) - Get Report."

British American Tobacco  (BTI ADR) : "I don't recommend tobacco stocks."

Nano Dimension  (NNDM) - Get Report: "3D is the greatest and I love 3D."

II-VI  (iiVI) : "That's a pretty good idea. Our viewers are so smart."

Standard Motor Products  (SMP) - Get Report: "This stock has been stalled because of the semiconductor shortage."

Baidu.com  (BIDU) - Get Report: "I like Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Report but I can endorse Baidu as well."

Read the full story from Tuesday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Cleveland-Cliffs, Goodyear, FedEx. Cramer interviewed Rich Kramer, chairman, president and CEO of Goodyear Tire & Rubber  (GT) - Get Report; and Anders Gustafsson, CEO of Zebra Technologies  (ZBRA) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

