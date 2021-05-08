'Mad Money' Lightning Round: American, Southwest, Square

Jim Cramer’s bullish on American Airlines, but says Southwest is best-of-breed.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Friday evening:

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report: "American is good, Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report is even better. Go with best-of-breed."

Esports Entertainment (GMBL) : "I think this is a really good company."



Fidelity National Services (FIS) - Get Report: "This is a terrific payment services company. I'd buy more. Square (SQ) - Get Report had one of the best conference calls this quarter."



Calix Networks (CALX) - Get Report: "I like Calix, but I'd rather own Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report."



Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) - Get Report: "This one is tough. There's a lot of competition. I can't call it a favorite."



Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - Get Report: "This company is more than just oil and gas. It's well run and it's a buy."

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) - Get Report: "Autonomous vehicles are fun to look at, but not to invest in."

Read the full story from Friday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Alibaba, Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash. Cramer interviewed Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) - Get Report; and Chris Rondo, CEO of Planet Fitness (PLNT) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.