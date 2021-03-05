Jim Cramer’s bullish on Amazon, but isn't recommending Equinix or Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Thursday evening:

Equinix (EQIX) - Get Report: "People don't want to own REITs when interest rates are rising. I can't recommend it."

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report: "The model has changed and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is the way most people want to shop."

CEL-SCI (CVM) - Get Report: "I think this one is good."

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Bottom Fishing?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 3/4/21). There are different ways to spot a market bottom, Jim Cramer says, but we aren't there yet. He explains why.

Cramer interviewed Doug Merritt, president and CEO of Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report, the data analytics company that saw its shares dip 2.6% Thursday after reporting a strong quarter Wednesday. Cramer also spoke with Kevin Mandia, CEO of cybersecurity firm FireEye (FEYE) - Get Report.

Stocks finished sharply lower Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that a recent surge in Treasury yields caught his attention but that the central bank would be patient before changing policy even if inflation were to tick higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 346 points, or 1.11%, to 30,923, the S&P 500 declined 1.34% and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.1%. The Nasdaq turned negative for the year.

At one point the Dow was down as much as 722 points, or 2.3%.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN.