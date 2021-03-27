'Mad Money' Lightning Round: 3D Systems, Renewable Energy Group

Jim Cramer’s bullish on 3D Systems, Renewable Energy Group. But he says PayPal is better for the long term.

Here’s what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks during Friday's Mad Money Lightning Round:

3D Systems (DDD) - Get Report: “They’re making a comeback. I want you to stick with it.”

Annaly Capital (NLY) - Get Report: “Take a pass on this one.”

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report: “That stock is going out of favor right now. It can still go lower, but you have to think long term and if you do, you should own PayPal — not trade it.”

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) - Get Report: “Be careful with this one, I wish I liked it more.”

Renewable Energy Group (REGI) - Get Report: “It’s a good company, I think you should pick some up down here. This stock has been filleted.”

Pershing Square Tontine PSTH: “I share your excitement.”

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap. Cramer interviewed Fred Lissalde, CEO of BorgWarner (BWA) - Get Report about the company's focus on electric vehicles; and Stuart Bradie, president and CEO of KBR Inc. (KBR) - Get Report.

Stocks finished higher Friday as investors cheered progress on vaccine distribution and optimism about the prospects that the economy would recover strongly from the coronavirus pandemic grew.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 453 points, or 1.39%, higher at 33,072. The S&P 500 gained 1.66% and the Nasdaq finished up 1.24%.

On Thursday traders were upbeat after President Joe Biden doubled his vaccination goal to 200 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.