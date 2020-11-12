Long Winter Ahead: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 11/12/20)

Jim Cramer says sometimes the consensus is just wrong. In case that's true, he recommends investors take some gains, raise cash and remain vigilant. We're in for a long winter.

Sometimes, the consensus on Wall Street just gets it wrong, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Right now, many money managers think there are too many bears in the market. In reality, we might have too many bulls.

For the bulls, there's nothing to fear. There's a vaccine on the way and soon COVID will be a distant memory and the economy will be booming. But Cramer said that line of thinking might be a little too optimistic.

Right now, we're seeing exponential growth in COVID cases. Forget about hot spots, the entire country is quickly becoming a hot spot and our hospitals are nearing capacity in many areas. Like it our not, raging pandemics are not good for the economy, Cramer said. Even without mandatory lockdowns, when cases spike, people will self isolate and they'll spend less while they do.

Without additional stimulus, travel and leisure will be put under more strain, as will restaurants and retail. Commercial real estate and real estate REITs will also suffer, as will consumers who can't pay the rent to less forgiving landlords that are desperate for cash. The ripple effect of these concerns will affect everyone, from banks to consumer goods.

That's why Cramer continued to urge caution. He told viewers to take some gains, raise cash and remain vigilant. We're in for a long winter.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

Executive Decision: Sysco

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Kevin Hourican, CEO of Sysco (SYY) - Get Report, the foodservice provider that's been under fire as many restaurants, schools and entertainment venues remain shuttered.

Hourican said Sysco remains committed to helping small businesses survive, which is why starting today, Sysco has eliminated their order minimums for all customers. He said the removal of minimums will help smaller restaurants better manage their cash and food supplies to deal with rapidly changing conditions.

Restaurants have been more resilient than they thought, Hourican said, but Sysco is still stepping up with help with payment terms, order minimums or whatever their customers need to survive. His company has a full line of tents, domes and space heaters to help restaurants continue with outdoor seating for as long as possible.

One bright spot for Sysco has been quick-service restaurants, Hourican said, which continue to operate with their drive-throughs. Hardest hit are the leisure and entertainment venues, many of which still aren't allowed to operate. Hourican noted that local restrictions are the biggest factor affecting small businesses.

Despite a 20% drop in sales, Hourican said Sysco continues to generate strong free cash flow.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.