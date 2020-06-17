Live With It: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 6/17/20)

Jim Cramer says pay attention to how we are living now, pay attention to the stocks riding the tailwinds of the Great Pandemic.

We're all learning to live in a new world, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, but now it's time to learn how to invest in the new world. Until we have a vaccine for COVID-19, he said, it's clear the stay-at-home, social distancing stocks are the way to go.

Investing in a pandemic doesn't have to be rocket science. When you're stuck at home, you're probably going to spend money on your home. That means invest in stocks like Masco (MAS) - Get Report, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Report. It means investing in household products like Clorox (CLX) - Get Report and food stocks like ConAgra Brands (CAG) - Get Report and Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report. And it means sticking with Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and gaming stocks like Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report.

Travel has become too risky, Cramer said, which means the airlines are out, but traveling in an RV made by Thor Industries (THO) - Get Report is red hot. Disney World and Las Vegas may no longer be the destinations of choice, which means you'll need gear from Camping World (CWH) - Get Report.

This is our new normal, Cramer concluded, and he thinks it's going to stay this way until at least next year, and likely even longer.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in TTWO, CLX.