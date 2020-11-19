LIVE: Jim Cramer on Jobless Claims, Markets Thursday, Nvidia Earnings

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Thursday, Nov. 19 to break down everything you need to watch in the markets.

It's Thursday, which means jobless claims. Markets were heading lower in premarket trading on Thursday.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 742,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the week ended Nov. 14, up from a revised 711,000 claims the week earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting claims of 700,000.

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 6.372 million for the week ended Nov. 7, down from a revised 6.801 million the previous week, the Labor Department said.

Jim Cramer weighs in on jobless claims, Nvidia, Macy's (M) - Get Report, AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report, L Brands (L BRANDS) and more LIVE at 10:30 A.M. ET, Thursday, Nov. 19:

One of Jim Cramer's most-watched stocks for his Action Alerts PLUS portfolio also reported earnings on Wednesday night.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report posted overall third-quarter revenues of $4.73 billion, a 57% increase from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $4.4 billion. Earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.91 per share, Nvidia said, up 63% from last year and 34 cents ahead of Street forecasts.

