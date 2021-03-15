Lightning Round Stocks to Buy From 'Mad Money' With Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer recommends stocks to buy during his 'Lightning Round' segment on 'Mad Money.' Here is a list of stocks to buy through February 2021.

"Mad Money" with Jim Cramer airs every weeknight that the stock market is open. Each time "Mad Money" airs, TheStreet does a 'Mad Money Recap' reviewing the entire episode including his stock spotlights, CEO interviews, and buy/sell recommendations from Cramer.

During each "Mad Money" episode, Cramer has a segment called the "Lightning Round" where he takes questions from viewers about certain stocks.

Several followers of Cramer track his moves on "Mad Money," TheStreet or Twitter, and ask for his buy or sell recommendations.

The Lightning Round is a quick way for viewers to get those recommendations in a rapid-fire format from the best fundamental analyst on Wall Street.

Some of the top stock picks from February by Cramer on Mad Money include AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report, Honeywell (HON) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, Zoom Communications (ZM) - Get Report, Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, and Rocket Companies (RKT) - Get Report.

Here is the complete list of stocks that Cramer recommended to buy in February during his "Lightning Round" segment on Mad Money:

Stock Buy Date Buy Price American Superconductor (AMSC) 2/1/21 $25.53 OpenDoor Technologies (OPEN) 2/1/21 $26.25 Plug Power (PLUG) 2/1/21 $63.85 Zillow (Z) 2/1/21 $137.05 American Electric Power (AEP) 2/2/21 $82.11 Alibaba (BABA) 2/2/21 $254.50 Consolidated Edison (ED) 2/2/21 $70.26 eBAY (EBAY) 2/3/21 $58.04 Futu Holdings (FUTU) 2/3/21 $118.63 Verizon (VZ) 2/3/21 $54.79 Centene (CNC) 2/4/21 $60.40 3D Systems (DDD) 2/4/21 $44.40 Upwork (UPWK) 2/4/21 $49.35 Ncino (NCNO) 2/5/21 $76.40 Renewable Energy Group (REGI) 2/5/21 $98.68 Snap (SNAP) 2/5/21 $63.64 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 2/8/21 $91.47 Dycom Industries (DY) 2/8/21 $91.86 Lennar (LEN) 2/8/21 $95.22 Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) 2/8/21 $300.91 Pulte Homes (PHM) 2/8/21 $49.26 Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 2/8/21 $724.01 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 2/8/21 $154.18 Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) 2/9/21 $25.28 Cummins (CMI) 2/9/21 $244.98 Stitch Fix (SFIX) 2/9/21 $84.32 Magnite (MGNI) 2/10/21 $57.64 Mitek Systems (MITK) 2/10/21 $16.27 Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) 2/10/21 $185.29 AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) 2/11/21 $9.11 InterDigital Communications (IDCC) 2/11/21 $68.20 Sensata Technologies (ST) 2/11/21 $56.27 AbbVie (ABBV) 2/12/21 $104.44 Affirm (AFRM) 2/12/21 $125.89 Boeing (BA) 2/12/21 $210.98 DuPont (DD) 2/12/21 $71.47 Honeywell (HON) 2/12/21 $203.57 Nvidia (NVDA) 2/12/21 $598.45 Zoom Communications (ZM) 2/12/21 $433.11 Ambarella (AMBA) 2/22/21 $121.41 Azek Company (AZEK) 2/22/21 $47.00 Boise Cascade (BCC) 2/22/21 $52.06 Dollar General (DG) 2/22/21 $198.77 Trex (TREX) 2/22/21 $100.19 XPO Logistics (XPO) 2/22/21 $116.55 Canopy Growth (CGC) 2/23/21 $35.31 eXp World (EXPI) 2/23/21 $63.45 Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) 2/23/21 $216.44 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2/24/21 $122.38 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 2/24/21 $86.94 Costco (COST) 2/24/21 $340.70 Enphase Energy (ENPH) 2/24/21 $180.87 Lululemon Athletica (LULU) 2/24/21 $317.70 Moderna (MRNA 2/25/21 $148.38 Inari Medica (NARI) 2/25/21 $104.85 NanoString Technologies (NSTG) 2/25/21 $70.64 Madison Square Garden (MSGS) 2/26/21 $192.35 NantKwest (NK) 2/26/21 $32.51 Rocket Companies (RKT) 2/26/21 $21.85 Tesla (TSLA) 2/26/21 $675.50

Some of the top stock picks from January by Cramer on Mad Money include DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report, General Electric (GE) - Get Report, Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report, Ford Motor (F) - Get Report, and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report.

Here is the list of stocks that Cramer recommended to buy in January during his "Lightning Round" segment on Mad Money:

Stocks Buy Date Buy Price Barrick Gold (GOLD) 1/4/21 $24.62 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 1/4/21 $61.38 Check Point Software (CHKP) 1/4/21 $129.88 NantKwest (NK) 1/4/21 $13.73 OpenDoor Technologies (OPEN) 1/5/21 $25.60 Tattooed Chef (TTCF) 1/5/21 $23.60 Adobe Systems (ADBE) 1/5/21 $477.74 Autodesk (ADSK) 1/7/21 $315.20 Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) 1/7/21 $86.27 Crown Castle (CCI) 1/7/21 $152.45 DraftKings (DKNG) 1/7/21 $49.77 Inseego (INSG) 1/7/21 $13.97 Alibaba (BABA) 1/8/21 $236.19 Bluebird Bio (BLUE) 1/11/21 $50.40 General Electric (GE) 1/11/21 $11.45 Starbucks (SBUX) 1/11/21 $104.60 Uber (UBER) 1/11/21 $54.59 Apple (AAPL) 1/12/21 $128.80 Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) 1/12/21 $17.88 Ford Motor (F) 1/12/21 $9.78 General Motors (GM) 1/12/21 $47.82 MicroStrategy (MSTR) 1/12/21 $514.24 Pacific Biosciences (PACB) 1/12/21 $33.24 Churchill Capital (CCIV) 1/13/21 $16.72 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1/13/21 $45.36 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 1/13/21 $15.31 Plug Power (PLUG) 1/14/21 $66.54 Romeo Power (RMO) 1/14/21 $22.00 Salesforce.com (CRM) 1/14/21 $215.60 Boeing (BA) 1/15/21 $204.32 Ford Motor (F) 1/15/21 $9.83 General Motors (GM) 1/15/21 $49.97 S&P Global (SPGI) 1/15/21 $305.95 Surface Oncology (SURF) 1/15/21 $12.30 Tesla (TSLA) 1/15/21 $826.16 Canopy Growth (CGC) 1/19/21 $33.56 CIIG Merger (CIIC) 1/19/21 $28.79 DraftKings (DKNG) 1/19/21 $51.29 Penn National Gaming (PENN) 1/19/21 $100.42 Foley Trasimene Acquisiti (BFT) 1/20/21 $17.47 Palantir Technologies (PLTR) 1/20/21 $26.34 Centene (CNC) 1/21/21 $62.75 GoodRX (GDRX) 1/21/21 $42.72 Tesla (TSLA) 1/21/21 $844.99 Lemonade (LMND) 1/22/21 $153.49 NVIDIA (NVDA) 1/22/21 $548.50

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from the Mad Money Stock Screener on TheStreet.

