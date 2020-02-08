Keep an Eye on Earnings: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 2/7/20)

Jim Cramer says earnings are what should matter next week, but he urged caution. Even strong earnings and economic reports could be hit by coronavirus news.

Earnings are what should matter most during next week's trading, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. But investors need to proceed with caution, he said. Earnings reports could can be interrupted at any time by more news about the coronavirus.

Cramer's game plan for next week begins on Monday with earnings from Allergan (AGN) - Get Report for its last quarter as an independent company. Cramer said he's expecting to hear good things. We'll also here from Restaurant Brands (QSR) - Get Report, but Cramer said he preferred Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report. He was bullish on XPO Logistics (XPO) - Get Report.

Next, on Tuesday, we hear from Hasbro (HAS) - Get Report, Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report and Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report. Hasbro will likely feel the pinch from the slowdown in China and Under Armour is still a comeback story, Cramer said, but he was bullish on Lyft.

The earnings really kick in on Wednesday with CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and Barrick Gold (GOLD) - Get Report -- and Cramer was bullish on all three. We also hear from Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report, another Cramer favorite, and Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report, which Cramer said is a "show me" story.

For Thursday, Cramer liked PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and DexCom (DXCM) - Get Report, but he was bearish on Kraft Heinz (KHC) - Get Report, Waste Management (WM) - Get Report and especially Expedia (EXPE) - Get Report, which will undoubtedly take a coronavirus hit.

Finally, on Friday, we'll hear from Newell Brands (NWL) - Get Report, but Cramer said he's not expecting anything good from this troubled company.

Some Unicorns Are Real

What happens when a money-losing unicorn starts to look real? Look no further than Uber (UBER) - Get Report and Pintrest (PINS) - Get Report to find out. Both stocks shot up over 10% Friday after making money when no one thought they could.

Cramer explained that like most venture capital-funded unicorns, Uber and Pinterest took advantage of their first-mover advantage to grow, not turn a profit. But this quarter, they did an about-face, with Pinterest earning 12 cents a share and Uber scaling out of their low-margin businesses, like UberEats. The results were striking, with both stocks handsomely rewarded.

Now that these companies have proven they can make money, shares are not done going higher.

That's not the case with Casper Sleep, however. The online mattress company and newly minted IPO plunged 18.1% in its second day of trading. Cramer said Casper should have never been allowed to come public as it's also losing money, but unlike Pinterest and Uber, Casper has no viable plan to turn a profit.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in CVS, CSCO, PEP, NVDA.