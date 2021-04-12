Jim Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Nvidia, Microsoft

Jim Cramer says innovation, smart thinking and good timing are why he loves tech stocks so much.

Why does Jim Cramer like tech stocks so much? It's because they're always innovating, he told his Mad Money viewers Monday.

In Monday's session, we saw two more examples of innovation, one from semiconductor maker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and one from tech titan Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

There are two ways to excel in tech, Cramer explained. One way is to innovate, something Jensen Huang, CEO at Nvidia is known for. Monday, the company updated analysts with not only new products, but also with a pre-announcement of better-than-expected earnings. Cramer said Nvidia isn't only challenging the likes of Intel (INTC) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, it's become the most valuable semiconductor company of our day. Nvidia remains a value play, even after Monday's 5.6% run in the stock.

Then there's Microsoft, which showed investors the other way to excel in tech -- acquisitions. Microsoft announced the purchase of Nuance for $16 billion. CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft and Nuance will be helping doctors speed through paperwork to improve patient care.

Shares of Microsoft, which trade for 35 times earnings, suddenly seem a whole lot cheaper, Cramer said, thanks to smart thinking and impeccable timing.

Eyes on the Industrials

Not all industrial stocks are created equal, Cramer reminded viewers. Some are great companies, he said, but others have great stocks.

Case in point, Boeing (BA) - Get Report versus Honeywell (HON) - Get Report, two stocks Cramer owns for his charitable trust, Action Alerts PLUS. Honeywell struggled last year during the pandemic, but the company was buoyed by 30% growth in its safety division, which includes personal protective equipment. Now that the economy is reopening, Honeywell stands to gain from increased business in its HVAC, aerospace and specialty chemicals divisions as well. The stock received a pair of analyst upgrades sending shares to new all-time highs.

Then there's Boeing, which announced another grounding of its troubled 737Max planes that only recently got back in the air after 18 months on the ground. While the headlines of this latest recall seem bad at first glance, Cramer said they're exactly what we want to see from Boeing. The electrical issue is minor, and only affects 90 planes, yet the company is advising an abundance of caution, even though the issue can be inspected and corrected in just a few hours.

That's why Cramer said Boeing should be bought on this latest weakness. Like Honeywell, it stands to benefit from the economic reopening with orders that are strong and interest rates that are low.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position NVDA, MSFT, AMD, BA, HON.