Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are discussing the Jobs Report, Robinhood, Peloton, Ford, Chevron and Johnson & Johnson live at 10:30.

It's finally Friday.

That means, of course, that it's jobs report day.

The U.S. economy added 49,000 jobs in January, which is lower than expected.

The headline jobless rate slipped to 6.3%, the lowest since March, while the labor force participation rate slipped to 61.4%. However, that still leaves the U.S. economy some 9.89 million jobs lower than its pre-pandemic peak in February of last year, TheStreet's Martin Baccardax reported.

And then there's earnings season, so let's run through some of the most notable reports.

Peloton reported revenue of $1.06 billion, a 128% year-over-year increase, on earnings of 18 cents per share after reporting a net loss in the year-ago period.

The second quarter was the first time the company reported more than $1 billion in revenue in a single quarter.

Then there's Ford, which reported a net loss of $2.8 billion, or 70 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.7 billion, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted profit came to 34 cents a share, while analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Ford to report a loss of 7 cents a share.

Revenue totaled $36 billion, compared with the year-ago total of $39.7 billion. The FactSet consensus called for $36.8 billion in revenue.

“The transformation of Ford is happening and so is our leadership of the EV revolution and development of autonomous driving,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

But this comes after, earlier Thursday, Ford Ford said it would temporarily cut production of its popular F-150 pick-up truck at two plants due to a worldwide shortage of computer chips. Other auto companies have announced similar cutbacks.

And, finally, let's talk about Johnson & Johnson.

The company submitted an application seeking emergency use authorization for its investigational single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Johnson & Johnson said that its EUA submission is based on topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial, demonstrating that the Janssen investigational single-dose vaccine met all primary and key secondary endpoints. JNJ said it expects to have product available to ship immediately following authorization.

