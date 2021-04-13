LIVE: Jim Cramer on Johnson & Johnson, Nvidia and the Markets

Here are some of the top stories that Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross will at 10:30 am this morning.

What's Going On With Johnson & Johnson?

The Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control have called for a pause of the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine following concerns around a rare blood clotting issue that has impacted six women. Nearly seven million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine have been administered, per CDC data

"The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance," the agencies said in a joint statement. "The FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution."

Where Are the Gods of Momentum?

"Where did the buyers go? What happened to all of the enthusiasm around the big themes like electric vehicles and fuel cells of all kinds and gambling and crypto derivatives? Where are all of the buyers of the SPACs? What happened to those who believed in Snowflake (SNOW) or loved DoorDash (DASH) ?" Jim Cramer wrote in his Real Money column on Tuesday morning. "And, most glaring, what happened to those who loved GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) more than life itself? I think these are all legitimate questions to ask."

"In the end, that's the word these younger investors feel: abandoned. They don't know what happened to the gods of momentum. They don't know how fickle they can be. They want their money back just like they would get it back if it were a broken vacuum cleaner. They need to learn a new phrase: caveat emptor. It is far more fitting," he continued.

A Look at the Industrials

"Not all industrial stocks are created equal, Cramer reminded viewers. Some are great companies, he said, but others have great stocks. Case in point, Boeing (BA) - Get Report versus Honeywell (HON) - Get Report, two stocks Cramer owns for his charitable trust, Action Alerts PLUS. Honeywell struggled last year during the pandemic, but the company was buoyed by 30% growth in its safety division, which includes personal protective equipment. Now that the economy is reopening, Honeywell stands to gain from increased business in its HVAC, aerospace and specialty chemicals divisions as well. The stock received a pair of analyst upgrades sending shares to new all-time highs," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

"Then there's Boeing, which announced another grounding of its troubled 737Max planes that only recently got back in the air after 18 months on the ground. While the headlines of this latest recall seem bad at first glance, Cramer said they're exactly what we want to see from Boeing. The electrical issue is minor, and only affects 90 planes, yet the company is advising an abundance of caution, even though the issue can be inspected and corrected in just a few hours," he continued.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.