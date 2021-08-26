August 26, 2021
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMER
TheStreet home
ACTION ALERTS PLUSCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search
Jim Cramer Is Watching Commodities Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Keynote
Jim Cramer Is Watching Commodities Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Keynote
Publish date:

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Salesforce

Jim Cramer talks Salesforce earnings with Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff.
Author:

Stock futures indicated a lower open for Wall Street on Thursday with investors hoping a Federal Reserve symposium sheds some light on the central bank's plans for tapering stimulus.

In the most recent "Mad Money" program on CNBC, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said investors should focus on the sector and the company when trying to pick winning stocks - and then follow the bulls.

Salesforce: Buy Or Sell?

Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report made gains in premarket trading Thursday after the company reported a jump in quarterly sales. 

Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their price target on the business-software stock to $280 a share following the results.

In his first "Executive Decision" segment on "Mad Money" Wednesday night, Cramer spoke with Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff.

TheStreet Recommends

Benioff said Salesforce had another terrific quarter that included a 23% rise in revenue and saw the addition of new customers like Ikea and insurance giant Geico. 

Salesforce also expanded its gross margins and saw solid cash flow improvements according to Benioff.

When asked how companies like Ikea are using Salesforce, Benioff explained that like so many other companies, Ikea is undergoing a digital transformation and it needed tools like sales, service, commerce and marketing clouds, all of which will soon be integrated with Slack to ease communications.

Salesforce completed its $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack last month.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. To be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from the club's portfolio, learn more now.

Salesforce Lead
INVESTING

Salesforce Stock Jumps as Analysts Cheer Broad Strength in Report

Lordstown Motors Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Motors Stock Leaps After Naming Former Icahn Boss Ninivaggi as CEO

Dollar General
INVESTING

Dollar General Stock Slides After Earnings Beat, Outlook Update

Dollar Tree Should Sell the Biggest Acquisition It Has Ever Made, Analyst Says
INVESTING

Dollar Tree Stock Slumps After Cutting Full-Year Profit Outlook

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet Live 8/26/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on Salesforce, Snowflake, Cybersecurity, Jackson Hole

Williams-Sonoma Earnings Increase 20% And Raises Guidance for 2014
INVESTING

Williams-Sonoma Stock Hits Record High on Earnings Beat; West Elm Sales Impress

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rises and S&P 500 Retreats as Federal Reserve Summit Kicks Off

Ulta Beauty
INVESTING

Ulta Analysts Laud Earnings Report and Cosmetics-Industry Trends