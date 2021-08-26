Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Salesforce

Stock futures indicated a lower open for Wall Street on Thursday with investors hoping a Federal Reserve symposium sheds some light on the central bank's plans for tapering stimulus.

In the most recent "Mad Money" program on CNBC, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said investors should focus on the sector and the company when trying to pick winning stocks - and then follow the bulls.

Salesforce: Buy Or Sell?

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report made gains in premarket trading Thursday after the company reported a jump in quarterly sales.

Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their price target on the business-software stock to $280 a share following the results.

In his first "Executive Decision" segment on "Mad Money" Wednesday night, Cramer spoke with Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff.

Benioff said Salesforce had another terrific quarter that included a 23% rise in revenue and saw the addition of new customers like Ikea and insurance giant Geico.

Salesforce also expanded its gross margins and saw solid cash flow improvements according to Benioff.

When asked how companies like Ikea are using Salesforce, Benioff explained that like so many other companies, Ikea is undergoing a digital transformation and it needed tools like sales, service, commerce and marketing clouds, all of which will soon be integrated with Slack to ease communications.

Salesforce completed its $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack last month.

