The vaccine rally seems to have faded slightly in the markets.

Monday's rally, led by the positive news out of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report that its vaccine candidate, which was developed with partner BioNTech had a 90% efficacy rate in its late-stage study.

However, analysts cautioned that mass deployment of a vaccine remains months away. President-elect Joe Biden also issued a warning the same day he unveiled a new coronavirus task force and the U.S. recorded its 10 millionth coronavirus case.

“There’s a need for bold action to fight this pandemic. We’re still facing a very dark winter,” Biden said.

And in more coronavirus news, Eli Lilly's antibody treatment got emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The treatment is used in patients suffering mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

"This emergency authorization allows us to make bamlanivimab available as a Covid-19 treatment for recently diagnosed, high-risk patients," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chairman and CEO, in a statement.

The medication is used in patients “at high risk for progressing to severe Covid-19 and/or hospitalization,” according to the statement. “Patients treated with bamlanivimab showed reduced viral load and rates of symptoms and hospitalization,” the company said.

The FDA authorized the treatment for patients who are 65 and older, and pediatric patients.

