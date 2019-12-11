Jim Cramer Finds You Investing Opportunities for 2020 on Members-Only Call

Jim Cramer will be focusing on helping members get ready to find new opportunities in the market in 2020.

A new year is just around the corner and Jim Cramer and his Action Alerts PLUS team are are preparing for their final exclusive members-only call of 2019.

The call will go live on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. ET.

Even though the S&P 500 has risen about 25% in 2019 there remain many investing opportunities in 2020. Never has there been as good a time to be a member of the Action Alerts PLUS club as right now.

Cramer will be focusing on helping Action Alerts PLUS members get ready to find new opportunities in the market and addressing their most pressing investing concerns as the calendar turns the page into 2020. Click here to join Action Alerts PLUS.

The video-conference call is only available to members of Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS club for investors, but there's still time to sign up for a free 14-day trial membership and listen to the call live or on automatic replay.

Club membership includes exclusive access to Cramer's private video-conference calls each month, and also provides lots of other benefits, including:

A complete rundown of all of stocks that Cramer holds his charitable trust;

E-mail alerts that give you a chance to buy or sell any stock before he makes a trade for the trust;

Custom research throughout each trading day from Cramer and his team of stock-market analysts. You'll get to see some of the same research that Cramer sees every market day as he and his team make investment decisions.

Click here to join Action Alerts PLUS today!