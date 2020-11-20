LIVE: Jim Cramer on Fed, Mnuchin, Politics, What It Means for Stock Market

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to discuss the markets at 10:30 A.M. ET, Friday, Nov. 20.

It's Friday!

So, what's driving the markets?

The Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department are not on the same page.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the pandemic lending programs at the Fed would expire on Dec. 31,.

Jim Cramer weighs in on Mnuchin, the Fed, Pfizer, the coronavirus and more LIVE at 10:30 A.M. ET, Friday, Nov. 20:

In a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Mnuchin asked for the return of $455 billion allocated to the Treasury under the CARES Act last spring, much of it set aside for Fed programs meant to buoy the economy. Mnuchin said the programs had served their purpose and the funds instead should be available for Congress to reallocate.

The Fed voiced its displeasure with the decision, writing in an emailed statement that it “would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy.”

And Pfizer said that it had formally applied for Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine candidate from the Food & Drug Administration and said it could be available for high-risk patients as early as December.

