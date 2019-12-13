Trading on Trade Deals: Jim Cramer on China Trade, Costco and Facebook

Jim Cramer breaks down how to approach a market dominated by trade action.

Did China just give the markets an early Christmas present?

Jim Cramer and ActionAlertsPLUS.com research analyst Zev Fima are breaking down what’s moving the markets higher, including the pending trade deal with China, Costco earnings and the FTC’s Facebook injunction.

Katherine Ross has the morning off.

What a Trade Deal in Principle Means for Your Portfolio

The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P surged on a press conference from China which reported that major progress has been made in a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China and tariffs will be rolled back in phases.

However, this contradicts a recent tweet from President Trump that disavowed a Wall Street Journal report on details around a trade deal.

So trade deal or no deal?

Cramer took a recent column on Real Money to break down which stocks stand to benefit most from a China trade deal.

But with uncertainties compounding, should investors wait to see pen on paper before making a move?

Does Costco Have Big Problems in Its Shopping Cart?

Real Money Stock of the Day Costco (COST) - Get Report reported earnings after the bell on Thursday. Earnings per share came in at $1.90 per share, up 9.8% from the prior period. However, group revenues of $34.24 billion missed estimates, with Costco citing a later Thanksgiving and an impact from its now-infamous Thanksgiving Day website outage.

Is there a problem with Costco’s digital sales strategy or can it all be chalked up to bad luck?

Read Cramer’s full take in his latest column on Real Money.

Facebook Is Back in the Regulatory Headlights

The Federal Trade Commission could reportedly seek to stop Facebook from further integrating apps that regulators might look to separate as part of a future breakup of the company. The move would primarily impact Facebook’s (FACEBOOK) future efforts to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Could a move like this put a halt on future big acquisitions in the tech space?