It's About Time: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 2/20/20)

Jim Cramer says it's about time the markets took a breather. He blows some of this froth off and looks at politics, earnings and the economy.

It's about time time the market took a breather, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Catching your breath every once and awhile is a good thing, Cramer continued, because it prevents bigger selloffs.

There was a lot to like on Wall Street Thursday, including Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report buying E-Trade Financial (ETFC) - Get Report. Cramer said this combined company is going to make a ton of money and be able to compete against upstart Robinhood and its zero-commission trading. Investors also applauded the latest economic numbers from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, which pointed to a revival in American manufacturing.

The markets were also bullish on Wednesday's Democratic debate, where Michael Bloomberg's disappointing performance made investors more confident of a Trump victory in November.

Cramer reminded viewers that there's still plenty to be bearish about. Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report warned investors that they will see a material slowdown in China due to the coronavirus. The virus also continues to plague the hotels, airlines and cruise lines, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report plunging 6.7%.

Finally, Cramer was bearish on Viacom CBS (VIAC) , which fell 17.8% on abysmal earnings that had Cramer thinking he might have to add the company to his "Wall of Shame".

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: Domino's Pizza

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Ritch Allison, CEO of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report, the pizza chain that soared $76.06 a share to close at $373.16 on Thursday -- up 25.6% -- on blowout quarterly earnings.

Allison said after weak results in the previous quarter, Domino's came back by keeping the focus on driving the business forward. The company's carry-out business continued to grow and Allison noted that while the average tickets are lower for carry-out, so too is the cost of service, which ultimately leads to better gross margins than delivery. One of the challenges Domino's faces is the cost of getting food to customers.

Domino's also continues to see strength in its loyalty program, which now includes over 25 million active members. Allison said the program represents a huge untapped opportunity for Domino's as they haven't even begun to offer targeted offers to loyalty members yet.

Turning to the topic of China, Allison said that while only a handful of Domino's locations are closed in China, they are taking precautions and are performing contactless deliveries to ensure no viruses are spread to or by Domino's employees.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Perspective on the Coronavirus

Honestly is always the best policy, even when it's ugly and scary, Cramer reminded viewers. That's why it makes sense for investors to consider the risks and consequences of a coronavirus outbreak here in the U.S.

While the seasonal flu kills far more people than the Covid-19 coronavirus has so far, it's important to note that we have no vaccine for Covid-19, and anti-viral medications for it are still being tested. That means should the U.S. see a major outbreak, people are likely to avoid public places, including malls, hotels, restaurants, concert venues, airports and more. Could this have a serious effect on our economy? You bet.

Cramer said it's difficult to trust the numbers coming out of China, so we really don't know if the virus has been contained or is just getting started. That's why it's prudent to at least consider the worst-case scenario before blindly investing in the stock market.

Introducing TheStreet Courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are bringing their market savvy and investing strategies to you. Learn how to create tax-efficient income, avoid top mistakes, reduce risk and more. With our courses, you will have the tools and knowledge needed to achieve your financial goals. Learn more about TheStreet Courses on investing and personal finance here.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in VIAC.