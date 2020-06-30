Ingenuity and Good Luck: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 6/30/20)

Jim Cramer has a list of what he calls 'COVID winners,' those companies that will survive and thrive, despite the resurgence of coronavirus.

Some companies are taking the bull by the horns and riding this pandemic to profits, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Cramer said that through a combination of ingenuity and a little luck, many of this quarter's standout stocks are poised to go higher again next quarter.

Many of this quarter's biggest winners are now household names. Stocks like Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report were among the biggest gainers in the second quarter, but they weren't the only ones. Cramer said he's betting on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Report to be a leader in the race for a vaccine, while chips from Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report will continue to power many of our hottest technology trends.

But beyond these names are a host of lesser-known companies that are helping small businesses transition online. Cramer liked Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, Twilio TWLO, Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report, Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report, Wix (WIX) - Get Report and Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Report, all of which have surged as operating online became essential.

Finally, Cramer called out Lululemon Athletica LULU as a big winner in the retail space, after the company announced its first major acquisition earlier Tuesday.

Executive Decision: ConAgra Brands

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Sean Connolly, president and CEO of ConAgra Brands (CAG) - Get Report, the packaged foods maker that just posted a nine-cents-a-share earnings beat.

Connolly said consumers aren't just stocking their pantries, they're rediscovering the joys and values of eating at home with their families. We've all been conditioned to eat out at restaurants, he said, but now that we're all constrained financially, people are rediscovering the brands of ConAgra.

Among the standouts this quarter was a 62% increase in Chef Boyardee, a brand that Connolly said stands for both quality and value. Duncan Hines was also strong, as millennials and Gen-X consumers rediscovered baking at home.

Connolly said frozen foods are the perfect foods for this environment, as they are restaurant quality but still easy to prepare.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, NVDA.