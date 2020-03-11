Rx to Calm Markets: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 3/11/20)

Jim Cramer says we don't need more negativity. He has a list of five things to calm investor worries and volatile markets.

What we need now is to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, after another day of big losses on Wall Street. What we don't need, he said, is more negativity -- which is why he offered a list of five things that could help calm the market's fears.

First, Cramer noted that neither the Federal Reserve nor the president can help us. What we need most is to slow the spread of the disease. That means staying at home, avoiding large public gatherings and waiting for the disease to run its course. Second, Cramer said we need to have faith in our scientists, which will hopefully soon have a treatment or vaccine to help us fight back against Covid-19.

The third positive that can help is warmer weather. We don't yet know how this particular coronavirus handles warmer temperatures, but if it's like seasonal flu, the spread should decrease.

Fourth, Cramer said a major government stimulus could help clam the markets. The status quo isn't working and the president's payroll tax cuts likely won't do the trick either. We need strong swift action to combat a possible recession.

Finally, Cramer said some major positive business news could calm Wall Street. News like the return of Boeing's (BA) - Get Report 737 Max would do the trick, he said. The only problem, there's no signs of that happening.

Cramer said he still fears the markets will retest their December 2018 lows, which is why he's urging investors to take money out of the markets if they will need it over the next one to two years. Otherwise, be ready to play the long game.

What's Ailing Banks?

Why are the bank stocks so vulnerable to this selloff? Cramer said it's easy to see why the oil stocks are plunging -- they're in the middle of an international price war on crude. A decline in the airlines makes sense given that there will be less travelers in the air. The industrials will see a cutback in orders. And technology is harder to sell without face-to-face meetings.

But what about the banks? The banks aren't on the front lines of the coronavirus. They're not hotels or restaurants or retail, either.

There is one thing that makes the banks vulnerable, Cramer explained. Every one of these troubled industries owes the banks money. With a flattened yield curve and a pickup in risky loans, the banks are at risk, Cramer said, and their stocks are reflecting that. There is no systemic risk, as was saw in 2008, but the banks stocks aren't a place you'll want to park your money.

Are There Safe Stocks to Own?

Which stocks are safe to own in such a volatile environment? Cramer offered his opinions on the final third of the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Cramer was bullish on Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, one of only a handful of names in the Dow that can actually be bought with confidence. He said that Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report remains in no-man's land and can't be bought, and the same applies for Travelers (TRV) - Get Report. United Technologies (UTX) - Get Report was a Cramer favorite, but no more, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report could be a buy once it goes a little lower.

Verizon (VZ) - Get Report is a good stock to own, especially with it's 4.5% yield. Meanwhile, shares of Visa (V) - Get Report trade at a lofty 28 times earnings and don't have a global slowdown baked in. Cramer panned Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report and even felt Walmart (WMT) - Get Report needed to be lower before it could be bought.

Finally, Cramer said Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report is at risk given its theme parks may need to close if the coronavirus hits them.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in DIS.