Holiday Gift List: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 12/20/19)

Jim Cramer has a list of 12 presents he'd love to see investors get this holiday season, from a prosperous stock market to a true resolution of the trade wars in the coming year.

Just in time for the holidays, Jim Cramer gave his Mad Money viewers his "12 Days of Cramer" wish list for 2020, including all of the presents he hopes to receive in the new year. More than anything, Cramer said, he wishes for the markets to head higher in 2020. Investing is the best tool for wealth creation in our country's history and everyone deserves to prosper.

Cramer said he also wishes for more of what we saw in 2019, including economic growth with mild inflation, steady interest rates at the direction of a data-dependent Federal Reserve, and for good companies to be rewarded with higher stock prices.

He also hopes investors would just own Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and stop fretting, and trading, on every little bit of news about the company.

Cramer wished for more millennial investors to get interested in the markets through services like Robinhood, and an end to all the bears and their constant negativity.

Also making Cramer's list was more mergers. There are too many oil companies, too many retailers, too many semiconductor and cybersecurity companies out there, he said, and mergers are desperately needed. Along those lines, we need tech companies to do a better job explaining what they do so investors can know what they own.

Having fewer IPOs in 2020 was also on Cramer's list, as 2019's record levels sucked the air out of the rally. He also wanted to see the comeback of Boeing (BA) - Get Report, saying this great American manufacturer needs to "get it done" and get the 737Max back in the air.

Finally, Cramer said, he hopes to see the Chinese actually participate in the trade talks. Enough games, enough stalling, enough backpedaling. The Chinese need to start taking some steps to level the playing field.

Don't Get Greedy

When speculative stocks make big moves to the upside, the prudent thing to do is take some profits, Cramer reminded viewers. A win is only a win when you sell, so take profits when you have them.

Case in point: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) - Get Report, which is up 411% in 2019 and 133% in just the past six months. Cramer said he's still a big fan of Arrowhead and its RNA interference technology that silences the genes that cause disease. But while the stock has more room to run, investors with huge gains must take some of their gains off the table.

Likewise with another high flier this year, InMode (INMD) - Get Report, which has soared 213% this year. Cramer said he still loves this company's medical aesthetics technology that doesn't require invasive surgery. He still loves that the company is profitable with accelerating revenue growth. But you can't be greedy, and should lock in some of your gains before the end of the year.

