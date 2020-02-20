Hold Onto Your Gains: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 2/19/20)

Jim Cramer's all for speculation, but on days like this -- when high-flyers are out of sight -- he recommends investors sell some shares and not be greedy.

If you own one of the hot, speculative stocks that shot through the roof Wednesday, Jim Cramer has some advice: Take some profits. Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday that speculation is something he always encourages investors to do with their discretionary portfolios. But, he said, when you have big advances you must sell at least some shares to lock in your gains.

Cramer's no stranger to speculation. He took a lot of heat a few months ago when he announced his change of heart regarding Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report. But now, 600 points later, the stock has reached his price target and he advised selling half to lock in gains.

Space tourism may indeed become a real industry one day, Cramer admitted, but shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) don't deserve to be up 61% in just a week, especially since the company isn't expecting any earnings until 2030.

Investors have also been speculating on solar energy, sending shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) - Get Report up 42% after a blowout quarter, and shares of Plug Power up 17%. But Cramer said only Solar Edge SEDG is worth speculating on, and he's take profits on the rest.

Your gains aren't real until you sell, Cramer concluded. Only then do you really have something to show for your efforts.

Executive Decision: Wingstop

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Charlie Morrison, chairman, president and CEO of Wingstop (WING) - Get Report, the restaurant chain with shares the fell 2.8% Wednesday on what investors perceived as a confusing quarter.

Morrison said that Wingstop is in a category of their own, which is why they just completed their 16th year of positive same-store sales growth and have industry-leading gross margins. Digital ordering now accounts for 39% of all sales, he said, with some locations seeing up to 60% digital orders thanks to their strong partnership with Door Dash for delivery.

When asked about growth, Morrison was bullish on Wingstop's outlook. He said the concept is very portable and has performed well in every market they've tried. The company sees the possibility of up to 6,000 locations, including in Europe and elsewhere.

Franchisees have to earn a Wingstop location, Morrison added, and they love that their locations are simple to operate and provide consistent results. Wingstop doesn't need grade-A real estate, Morrison said even B- and C-level properties can be A+ locations for their chain.

Cramer said Wingstop is a long-term winner and when it's down is the time to buy.

