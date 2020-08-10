Heavy Lifting: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 8/10/20)

Jim Cramer says his 'barbell portfolio' was designed for days like this, to help investors keep their balance.

You need to stick with the "barbell" portfolio, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. In times of uncertainty like these, investors must maintain a diversified portfolio of quality companies that focus on both the COVID-19 winners and the economic recovery winners.

"Everyone hates the barbell," Cramer admitted, but you can't just own the hot stocks of today. You also need to own some stocks that are out of favor now, but will be in favor again as soon things return to normal.

Today we saw stocks like Marriott (MAR) - Get Report rally 3.5%, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCL) - Get Report surge 10%, and Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report jump 7.8% on an 18% rise in same-store sales. All of these are economic recovery stocks, Cramer said, and you won't have any of these gains without the barbell.

Ignore the money managers who tell you that you're better off just investing in ETFs and index funds, Cramer told viewers. With a little homework and discipline, you can manage your own portfolio and gains like these can offset losses in other areas.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN.