Healthcare Innovation: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 1/13/20)

Jim Cramer wants to focus on the healthcare technology companies that are changing the future and are poised to profit from innovation.

Innovation drives capitalism and vise-versa, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday, as he turned his sights on the JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report Healthcare Conference, the annual event being held this week in San Francisco -- a region Cramer describes as the headquarters for technological innovation.

The event showcases more than 450 presentations from the leaders in healthcare sector.

Cramer said he's anxious to hear from companies like Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report and its terrific oncology franchise, and from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report, which is innovating on many fronts, including a new vaccine for shingles.

He also said he's looking forward to hearing how CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report is innovating with new store layouts that combine the clinic, pharmacy and store. Then there are companies like GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) - Get Report, which is pioneering entirely new types of drugs based on cannabis.

Too often, when people think about innovation, they only think about technology with companies like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, or maybe cybersecurity. But while Cramer said he's still a fan of tech, there's still plenty of innovation to go around, especially in the areas that matter most, like our health.

Executive Decision: Zoetis

For his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer sat down with Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis (ZTS) - Get Report, the animal health company that's riding the humanization of pets wave. Shares of Zoetis are up 219% over the past five years and Peck noted that total shareholder return has topped 330% since their IPO.

Innovation is the lifeblood of Zoetis, Peck said, which is why the company has invested $1.1 billion in research and development. Over the past five years, the company has introduced 1,100 new products and services. Peck was excited about new products, such as Zoetis' combination treatment for fleas, ticks, heartworm and other parasites, which recently received approval in the EU.

Peck also commented on the severity of African swine flu, a disease which has destroyed more than half of China's hog population. She said the disease highlights the importance of biosecurity, which includes vaccines, diagnostics and testing to keep animal populations safe and secure. She said the epidemic is an opportunity for the rest of the world to step in and help fill the void until the Chinese can get swine flu under control.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in JPM, BMY, CVS, AAPL.