Hard Returns: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 7/13/20)

Ready for big quarterly reports? Jim Cramer says this is the week when we see how COVID-19 is really impacting the world of stocks and company profits.

This is the week when we learn if the real world is impacting the stock world, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Today, we saw just a small preview, Cramer said, but if the downward trend continues, things could get ugly.

The rubber will meet the road tomorrow, when we'll get earnings from three banks, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report and Citigroup (C) - Get Report. Both JPMorgan and Wells Fargo could have bad loans, with Wells Fargo being especially vulnerable. Citigroup has already suspended its buyback, removing one of the main reasons to own the stock.

We'll also hear from Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report, but Cramer suggested owning American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report instead.

On Wednesday, we'll hear from another financial, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, an Action Alerts PLUS holding and a company Cramer said has the firepower to withstand the effects of the pandemic. He was also bullish on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report, the health plan provider that has been benefiting from delayed medical procedures.

Thursday brings earnings from Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report and Cramer was bullish on both names. He was also upbeat of four others reporting earnings, namely Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Report, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report.

Finally, on Friday, Cramer said he's worried about the earnings at BlackRock (BLK) - Get Report, but he would be a buyer of First Horizon National (FHN) - Get Report, which is off 46% for the year and now yields north of 6%.

Crown Castle International

What should investors do with their shares of cell tower operator, Crown Castle (CCI) - Get Report, now that activist investors, Elliott Management, have taken a $1 billion stake in the company and are demanding changes? Cramer weighed in with his opinion.

Crown Castle management recently appeared on Mad Money and told a great story. The company is one of the nation's largest cell tower owners and has also been investing heavily in fiber and small-cell locations to support the upcoming 5G transition. It's the latter that Elliott has taken issue with.

Crown Castle has invested $16 billion in its fiber business, money that Elliott claims would have been better spent investing in faster-growing cell towers. Cramer said he can't argue that the money would have generated better returns investing in towers, but he added that Crown Castle now has a huge leg up on its rivals when it comes to small-cell locations. He said the company must do a better job explaining their strategy and should work on a compromise with Elliott.

As for shareholders, they benefit either way, Cramer concluded. He said Elliott has an excellent track record, as does the management at Crown Castle.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in JPM, GS, JNJ.